Preity Zinta, Quarantined In Dubai, Is 'Little Bit Nervous' About Her Fourth COVID-19 Test

Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, flew to Dubai from Los Angeles almost a week ago because of the upcoming Indian Premier League, since when she's been in quarantine at a hotel. Preity has regularly been sharing updates about her tests in Instagram videos - she has tested negative for the virus so far. In her latest update, Preity said she is all excited about her one-week quarantine almost coming to an end but added that she's experiencing "little bit of nervousness" too. "I'm super excited because I'm going to come out tomorrow. I just had a Covid test and even though I haven't really met anybody, there's a little bit of nervousness... I don't know. There's that one per cent chance that I should test negative," Preity Zinta said in her video.

Preity Zinta, who has been spending her days in the hotel room, also thanked her fans for staying in touch and added: "Doing these updates is that one exciting thing that kept me going through this quarantine." In the caption to her video, Preity added that she's scheduled to shoot a video with her IPL team as soon as her quarantine ends: "Day 6 of Quarantine feels brighter cuz it's time to get out tomorrow (provided I test negative for my fourth Covid test) so I can shoot the sponsor commercial with the team. I think I've had enough me time for some time now."

On Tuesday, Preity Zinta had written: "Day 5 of quarantine feels tough."

During her quarantine, Preity Zinta has been missing her husband Gene Goodenough and her pet dog Bruno.

The Indian Premier League is all set to take off in Dubai on September 19 with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Preity's team Kings XI Punjab will play against Delhi Capitals on September 20.