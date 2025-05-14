Preity Zinta Warns Fans Against Clicking Her Kids' Pics: "It Will Bring Out My Kali Avatar"

Like any other parent, Preity Zinta is fiercely protective of her twin kids - Jai and Gia. The actress has chosen to keep them away from public glare and media scrutiny.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on X, Preity revealed that she gets angry when people try to take or share pictures of her children.

In response to a fan who asked, "What's one thing fans don't know about you?".

To this, the actress said, "I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks! Asking me for a photo is the best way to get a photo unless you are asking for pictures in the above situations!"

Making a bold statement about unsolicited photography of her children, Preity Zinta added, "Taking my kids' pictures will bring out my Kali avatar; otherwise, I'm a happy person. Don't start making videos without my permission - it's actually very irritating. Just ask me politely & please leave my kids alone."

I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks ! Asking me for a photo is the best way to get a photo unless you are asking for pictures in the above situations ! Taking my kids pictures will bring out my Kali… https://t.co/oYuIIEYZlq — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

Preity Zinta wrapped up the chat with a sweet note.

It read, "Thanks, everyone, for another fun Pzchat! I enjoy these chats more than any interview cuz the questions are either amazing or crazy weird. I'd also like to request the media to either quote my full reply or not use the quote at all!.

"Just to let everyone know I didn't slam anyone in this chat nor did anyone piss me off! I'm old enough to understand there are different types of people in the world, and I'm a big girl - I can handle all types of comments. Interesting conversations/comments stay with me, while any negativity goes through a quick mental delete. Ok bye now, and if I have spammed people's timelines with this chat, then oops! I did it again, Ting! Stay safe and stay happy, everyone! Love u all," she concluded.

Workwise, Preity Zinta will next be seen in the film Lahore 1947 opposite Sunny Deol.