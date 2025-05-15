Preity Zinta On Bollywood Actors' Silence Over India-Pakistan Conflict: "Being A Fauji Kid..."

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a large number of Bollywood actors have been targeted by the Internet for their silence over the Pahalgam attack and the Operation Sindoor. Preity Zinta, who is always vocal about contemporary issues, has hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything Session) on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she responded to the fan query why other Bollywood actors haven't spoken about the India-Pakistan conflicts.

A fan wrote, "What's your opinion & take on so many costars & celebrated Bollywood stars did not condemn the #Phalagamattack nor did they come out in support of our armed forces during #OperationSindoor We appreciate you stood for India, but many in Bollywood did not."

Clearing her stance, Preity Zinta said she feels like speaking out being a fauji kid.

"I cannot speak for everyone else as people process things differently. Being a fauji kid and coming from an army background, these things hit close to my heart, so I am very vocal about how I feel I have seen the grit, the sweat, the blood, the tears up close. Sometimes I feel Fouji families are a little stronger than the Fouji's themselves!

"Have you seen those mothers that give their sons up for our country, those wives that will never see their husbands smile again and those kids that will never have their fathers or mothers guide them through life! This is their reality & this will never change irrespective of others opinions or comments so god bless them all," Preity Zinta wrote.

A couple of days ago, Aamir Khan faced backlash for posting about Operation Sindoor just hours before the trailer launch of his new film Sitaare Zameen Par.

On April 22, 26 civilians were killed by the terrorists in the Baisaran valley, Pahalgam near Jammu and Kashmir. On May 7, India had targeted the Pakistan and POK-based terror bases in response to the attack.

On May 10, the two countries signed a ceasefire after the US intervened.