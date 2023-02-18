Preity Zinta Goes Hiking With Husband Gene Goodenough In Los Angeles

Preity and Gene Goodenough in still from the video. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta loves the outdoors. Need proof? Just cast a cursory glance at her Instagram timeline. The actress is often seen trekking and she often shares posts from her adventures on social media profile. The actress, on Friday, shared a glimpse of the hiking scene in Los Angeles. The video also features her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity added the song Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum to her video. She wrote in her caption: "One of the best things about living in LA is the hiking scene. I love that you can get to some amazing hikes in 15 minutes. It feels like heaven and it's never lonely at the top." In the comments section of her post, Preity's Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Beautiful! Hi Gene."

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021 and they named them Gia and Jai.

On Valentine's Day, Preity shared this post for husband Gene and she wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day Folks. Loads of love to all #Happyvalentinesday #ting."

Preity often treats her Instafam to adorable pictures of her kids. "It's amazing how the kids have a sixth sense when I'm travelling ! Packing is always tough cuz they jump into the suitcase and disrupt everything I guess will pack them in my bags next time," she captioned the post.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.