Preity Zinta's Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Mother Is Love Personified

Preity Zinta's Instagram timeline is proof that she is not only a successful actress but also a committed entrepreneur, wife, mother and daughter. The star often gives us a peek into her personal life on social media. Now, on the occasion of her mother Neelu Zinta's birthday, Preity has shared a set of two images on Instagram. While in the first image, the mother-daughter duo are posing for the camera, in the second photo Preity is seen giving her mom a kiss. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, mom. Wish you more laughter, more love, more happiness and Good health today, tomorrow and always. Love you to the moon and back. Thank you for being the best mom and nani ma in the galaxy,” with heart emojis.

Preity Zinta's co-star in several films, Bobby Deol wished Neelu Zinta in the comments section. He wrote: “Happy happy birthday, aunty.”

Recently, on Children's Day, Preity Zinta won hearts by posting an image with her twins, Jai and Gia. With their faces hidden carefully away from the camera, Preity shared her thoughts on motherhood in the post. She wrote: “They may not always smell pure and sweet. A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile. Happy Children's day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive.”

Before that, when her twins turned one, Preity Zinta dedicated special posts to both of them. She wrote about her daughter Gia, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it's been a year. My heart is full and I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life, my little Gia.”

For her son, Jai, Preity Zinta shared a separate post and said, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have known each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you, my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, meri jaan.”

Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016.