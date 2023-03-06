Why Preity Zinta Was 'Very Happy' To See Mandira Bedi Presenting At Women's Premier League

Image was shared by Preity Zinta.(courtesy:realpz)

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has had a longstanding association with cricket. The star is the proud co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Punjab Kings as well as the owner of the Stellenbosch Kings franchise team of South Africa's Mzansi Super League. Now, in a special Instagram post, Preity Zinta has shared her happiness about the rise of women's cricket in the country and around the world. Referring to the ongoing Women's Premier League, the actress said that the “victory feels personal”. Sharing several pictures from WPL, she said: “What a stunning weekend this has been for women's cricket. History has been made with two 200+ scores, two 5 wicket hauls, and a last-minute thriller in the opening weekend of the #WPL !”

Addressing actress-host Mandira Bedi's role as the presenter at the inaugural edition, Preity Zinta continued, “I must confess I was very happy to see Mandira Bedi as a presenter in this inaugural edition cuz Mandira has done a lot for women's cricket before all of us got into cricket and decided to be a part of the IPL. A big congrats to the BCCI especially Jay Shah for this amazing achievement and all the very best to all the WPL teams out there. With the launch of this tournament Women's sports in India ????????has taken giant strides and even though I'm not there somewhere deep down their victory feels personal.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Preity Zinta recently celebrated seven years of marriage. Sharing a special video on the happy occasion, the actress could not stop gushing about her husband, Gene Goodenough. The video montage of images features several adorable moments between the couple, including glimpses of their wedding ceremonies. In the caption, Preity Zinta said: "Happy Anniversary my love. Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting."

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough currently reside in Los Angeles, California. The couple welcomed twins in 2021 through surrogacy.