Preity Zinta Celebrates Birthday With 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough In Los Angeles

It was Preity Zinta's 'longest birthday so far.' She turned 43 on Wednesday and celebrated the day with former co-stars like Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and other friends in Mumbai. Now, Preity has reached Los Angeles to party with her 'pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough. The actress posted a selfie with Gene an hour ago and wrote, "So it's a super blue blood moon tonight & it's my longest birthday so far. Celebrated it in Mumbai, Dubai & now with my Pati Parmeshwar in LA! I'm loving it." (Look at the smile on Preity's face. Precious). See Preity Zinta's picture here. (It's 'Goodenough' to make your day).
She celebrated her birthday with Salman, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur and film producer Ramesh Taurani. It was an 'unplanned get together.' Preity posted a collage featuring various pictures from the party. "Thank you all for all the wonderful birthday wishes. So humbled and so touched by all the good wishes. Loads of love!" she captioned the post.
CommentsPreity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in in Los Angeles in February 2016. Gene is based out of US. Last November, the couple went on a family-only vacation to South Africa and the pictures are just wonderful.
Preity Zinta has not made any big screen appearances after 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which marked her debut as a film producer also. She is expected to soon start shooting for Sunny Deol's Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which has been delayed by seven years. Her debut Hindi film was Dil Se... Kya Kehna, Soldier, Sangharsh, Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna are Preity's other films. She is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL team.