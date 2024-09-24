Pratibha Ranta's Post For Kiran Rao After <i>Laapataa Ladies</i>' Oscar Entry: "Thank You For Taking Me Beneath Your Wing"

After Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was announced as India's official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards (in the Best International Feature Film category), stars from the film, shared posts on Instagram, expressing their excitement. Pratibha Ranta, who featured as the fierce Jaya (aka Pushpa), shared a few pictures from the sets of the film with director Kiran Rao, co-stars Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastava. "Yesterday turned out to be one of the most special day of life, our film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. Thank You Kiran Ma'am for all your support and for taking me beneath your wings! A big shout out to our whole team. Can't stop celebrating," wrote Pratibha Ranta.

Pratibha, on Monday had told news agency ANI, "I love this feeling...We were not expecting it but we were definitely hoping for something of that sort to happen. Today it finally happened. So, we are quite happy. In a day or two, I will meet Kiran (Kiran Rao) ma'am and Aamir sir (Aamir Khan). I will meet the entire team soon. I just want to say that I am grateful...Can't describe this feeling in words." She added, "It actually feels like all my hard work has paid off right now. You achieve one goal, then you tend to broaden your vision and you're able to set more goals. I think that is happening to me right now. I'm able to see a spectrum beyond what I had ever imagined for myself."

Laapataa Ladies shows the story of two brides, in rural India, caught in a terrible mix-up. The two are accidentally swapped during a train journey. Both the women discover their true selves after landing up in new places. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan and it will also release in Japan this year.

(With inputs from ANI)