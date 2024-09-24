Aamir Khan On <i>Laapataa Ladies</i>' Oscar Entry: "I Am So Proud Of Kiran Rao"

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is going places and we mean literally. The film has been picked as India's official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Aamir Khan, who was previously married to the film's director Kiran Rao, has backed the film under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor said in a statement, "We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars," stated news agency ANI.

An excerpt from Aamir Khan's statement read, "My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here's hoping that Laapataa Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy. Love A."

Laapataa Ladies, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get accidentally swapped during a train journey and that leads to a complicated situation. During the process, the two women embark on a journey of self discovery. The film is also slated for a theatrical release in Japan this year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Productions, the banner that backed the film, wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter). "A heartfelt thanks to the Film Federation of India selection committee for choosing our film Laapataa Ladies to represent India at the Oscars! We are immensely grateful to our audiences, the media, and the film fraternity for their overwhelming love and support for Laapataa Ladies. Thank you to Jio Studios and Netflix for their strong support. Love, Team AKP."

India's Oscar entries for the last few years were - 2018, Chhello Show, Koozhangal, Jallikattu, Gully Boy, Village Rockstars, Newton, Visaranani, all of which failed to make the Oscar shortlist. Since Aamir Khan's Lagaan in 2002, no Indian entry has secured a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been Mother India, Salaam Bombay.

However, 2023 was a glorious year for the Indian cinema at the Oscars. The track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won Best Original Song. The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Subject and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature but didn't win.

