Aamir Khan Productions On <i>Laapataa Ladies</i>' Oscar Entry: "Heartfelt Thanks"

Team Laapataa Ladies is on cloud nine after the film's selection as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. The production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a note on Instagram Stories to express their gratitude to the Film Federation of India. The note read, “A Heartfelt thanks to the Film Federation of India selection committee for choosing our film Laapataa Ladies to represent India at the Oscars! We are immensely grateful to our audiences, the media, and the film fraternity for their overwhelming love and support for Laapataa Ladies. Thank you to Jio Studios and Netflix for their strong support. Love, Team AKP.”

The Chairman of the Film Federation of India, Jahnu Barua called Laapataa Ladies a “fantastic film.” He told NDTV, “We are given 29 films to watch. With all attention, we have watched the film in depth. The film truly represents India at Oscars. From all factors, we found Laapataa Ladies comes to the forefront. It is a women-centric film. It is a fantastic film. It is something that even the Indian audience should be proud of.”

Soon after Laapataa Ladies was announced as India's official entry, the film's director, Kiran Rao, released an elaborate statement. It read, "I am deeply honored and delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India." Click here to read the full statement.

Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young brides who get lost in a train. The movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in lead roles. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Satendra Soni are also part of the project. Laapataa Ladies has been jointly backed by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures.