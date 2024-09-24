Oscars 2025: Chhaya Kadam On <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> And <i>All We Imagine As Light</i>

Chhaya Kadam is experiencing bittersweet emotions. The actress is happy that her film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. However, she is also disappointed that her other film, All We Imagine As Light, did not make the list. It is worth noting that the Payal Kapadia directorial won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival and has been shortlisted by France for the Oscars. Recently, Chhaya Kadam, who is currently in Paris for a special screening of All We Imagine As Light, expressed her happiness for Laapataa Ladies' selection.

"I am very happy and excited. What more can I say? It is a moment of pride for me that our film, Laapataa Ladies, got selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. On the other hand, my other film, All We Imagine As Light, was also shortlisted by France as a potential submission for the Oscars 2025. I have come to Paris right now for the premiere," Chhaya Kadam told India Today.

Expressing her disappointment over All We Imagine As Light being left behind, Chhaya Kadam said, "I am happy for Laapataa Ladies but at the same time I am feeling a little bad for Payal's film (All We Imagine As Light) as well. Now this decision has been taken by the biggies at Film Federation so I have no say in it. I would have loved to see both the films at Oscars."

In Laapataa Ladies, Chhaya Kadam portrays Manju Maai, a woman who runs a tea stall at a railway station. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav, with Ravi Kishan and Satendra Soni playing key roles. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kindling Pictures, and is available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, All We Imagine As Light tells the story of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. It made history as the first Indian film in 30 years, and the first by an Indian female director, to be selected for the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The last Indian film to compete in the main competition was Shaji N. Karun's Swaham in 1994. Chhaya Kadam was seen as Parvaty in All We Imagine As Light.