- Prathap Pothen was born on August 13, 1952, and completed his education from Lawrence School, Lovedale in Ooty and Madras Christian College.
- He acted in about 100 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and even Hindi. The senior actor-director was known for his unique dialogue delivery.
- Pothen's first movie, 'Aaravam', in 1978 was directed by Bharathan. He later acted in 'Thakara' in 1979, 'Lorry' and 'Chamaram' in 1980 and these movies are considered as milestones in the Malayalam industry.
- Pothen directed a total of 12 movies, including three films in Malayalam - 'Rithubhedam' (1987), 'Daisy' (1988) and 'Oru Yathramozhi' (1997).
- Many political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh and state ministers expressed condolences on the death of the actor-director.
Prathap Pothen Dies: 5 Facts About The Actor And Filmmaker
Actor and filmmaker Prathap Pohen died in Chennai of cardiac arrest, his wife told news agency PTI on Friday. He was 70.
.