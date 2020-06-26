Pranutan, 'Glad' She Didn't Have To Shoot Like This, Shared ROFL Pic

Pranutan and Aparshakti Khurana in a still from Helmet. (Image courtesy: pranutan)

As the lockdown restrictions eased in Maharashtra and other states, film sets are opening up and actress Pranutan can hardly wait to resume shooting. Pranutan shared a still from her work-in-progress movie Helmet also featuring her co-star Aparshakti Khurrana. Pranutan also gave her post an ROFL twist and wrote, "I really can't wait to get back on a film set. But right now, it's important to have all the protection! Sharing with you guys, a still from #HelmetTheMovie. Glad we didn't have to shoot it like this (swipe left to see!)"

Pranutan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, made her Bollywood debut in Notebook opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. The 2019 film was produced by Salman Khan.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the government imposed a lockdown to avoid the spread of coronavirus. After almost three months in lockdown, the entertainment industry is gradually started opening up. Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar and R Balki filmed an advertisement to send across a message to people to "move on with their lives" and spread awareness about the post lockdown responsibilities.

The Maharashtra government allowed the shooting of films, television serials and digital series in non-containment zones of the state after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of the entertainment projects.

Earlier this week, FWICE and the Cine and Television Artists' Association (CINTAA) issued a joint statement asking producers to adhere to government stipulated safety measures and clear the outstanding dues of all the artistes and technicians before resuming the shoot.