TV Shoots Cancelled Over Non-Payment Of Dues, Safety Measures

A still from Kumkum Bhagya, the shooting of which was cancelled. (Image courtesy: kumkumbhagyazee5)

Highlights CINTAA and FWICE asked producers to adhere to prescribed safety measures

"No one can risk the lives of human resources," the officials said

The producers have also been asked to clear all outstanding dues

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the Cine and Television Artists' Association (CINTAA) issued a joint statement on Tuesday, after which the shooting of several television shows were cancelled. Their message was clear - "No one can risk the lives of human resources." The Maharashtra government allowed the shooting of films, television serials and digital series in non-containment zones of the state after the FWICE wrote to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of the entertainment projects. After a meeting with CINTAA on Monday, the FWICE issued a joint statement on Tuesday asking producers to adhere to government stipulated safety measures with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and clear the outstanding dues of all the artistes and technicians before resuming the shoot.

"It is highly regretted to note that even after the strict directives issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to all the producers to clear the outstanding dues of the actors, workers and technicians pending prior to the announcement of the lockdown by the Government amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the producers have still not cleared the outstanding dues of our members. All the outstanding dues of our members should be cleared prior to the resumption of the shootings," a part of the joint statement read.

In the joint statement, CINTAA and FWICE shared 10 points, which all producers must comply by before resuming the shoot. "Though we have always assured our best support to them they have not taken our concurrence on many issues resulting in lack of clarity and confusions. Many producers are taking unilateral steps of calling our members for shoot, this has only created a feeling of unrest and misguidance amongst the members, even before the resumptions of shoot," CINTAA and FWICE added in the official statement.

Here's the joint statement issued by CINTAA and FWICE:

A unanimous decision to issue a press release was taken jointly in a virtual zoom meeting held on 22nd June, 2020 at 12 noon by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) @fwicemum & Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) @CintaaIndiapic.twitter.com/8i0AwDz8qc — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) June 23, 2020

Earlier this week, make-up artist Mickey Contractor and celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma shared pictures from the sets of their respective projects, in which they can be seen wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits along with face shields and other protective gears. "On shoots, this is how it's going to be for a while," wrote Mickey Contractor while Aastha Sharma said, "Safe and slow is the way to go... It is different and a little out of our comfort zone to follow this new normal but it is possible."

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the shooting of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua, and reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi have been cancelled.