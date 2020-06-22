'This Is How It's Going To Be For A While': Mickey Contractor On Filming In Time Of COVID-19

Mickey Contractor shared this image. (courtesy mickeycontractor)

Highlights Mickey Contractor shared a picture a wearing mask and a face shield

"Can't wait to rip it off," he wrote

"Hats off to all the healthcare workers," he added

With the unlockdown happening in the country, filmmakers and producers are resuming the production work of their films. Mickey Contractor, Bollywood's well-known make-up artist, on Monday dropped a truthbomb on how it would be like to work on the sets of a film in the time of coronavirus pandemic. Mickey Contractor shared a picture of himself from the sets of a film and it looks nothing like the usual normal. In the picture, Mickey Contractor can be seen wearing a face mask, a face shield and a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Sharing the picture of the new normal on the sets of films, Mickey Contractor wrote, "On shoots, this is how it's going to be for a while. Wore it for the last 2 hours and can't wait to rip it off." Mickey Contractor also expressed his gratitude for the healthcare professionals and the frontline workers of COVID-19 and added, "Hats off to all the healthcare workers who have been doing this for months." See his post here:

Last month, the Maharashtra government issued an order allowing the shooting of films, television serials and digital series in non-containment zones of Maharashtra. The order came as a response to The Federation of Western India Cine Employees' letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of film, shows and other entertainment projects. Issuing a Government Resolution, the Cultural Affairs Ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines stated by the government.

Coming back to Mickey Contractor. Mickey Contractor is known for doing the make-up of the actors of films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Don among others. He recently did Kajol's make-up for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.