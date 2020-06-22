"This Is How It's Going To Be For A While": Mickey Contractor On Filming In Time Of COVID-19

"Wore it for the last 2 hours," wrote Mickey Contractor

'This Is How It's Going To Be For A While': Mickey Contractor On Filming In Time Of COVID-19

Mickey Contractor shared this image. (courtesy mickeycontractor)

With the unlockdown happening in the country, filmmakers and producers are resuming the production work of their films. Mickey Contractor, Bollywood's well-known make-up artist, on Monday dropped a truthbomb on how it would be like to work on the sets of a film in the time of coronavirus pandemic. Mickey Contractor shared a picture of himself from the sets of a film and it looks nothing like the usual normal. In the picture, Mickey Contractor can be seen wearing a face mask, a face shield and a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Sharing the picture of the new normal on the sets of films, Mickey Contractor wrote, "On shoots, this is how it's going to be for a while. Wore it for the last 2 hours and can't wait to rip it off." Mickey Contractor also expressed his gratitude for the healthcare professionals and the frontline workers of COVID-19 and added, "Hats off to all the healthcare workers who have been doing this for months." See his post here:

Last month, the Maharashtra government issued an order allowing the shooting of films, television serials and digital series in non-containment zones of Maharashtra. The order came as a response to The Federation of Western India Cine Employees' letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of film, shows and other entertainment projects. Issuing a Government Resolution, the Cultural Affairs Ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines stated by the government.

Coming back to Mickey Contractor. Mickey Contractor is known for doing the make-up of the actors of films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Don among others. He recently did Kajol's make-up for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

