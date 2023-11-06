Salaar Update: When To Expect Trailer Of Prabhas' Film

Image was shared by Prabhas. (Courtesy: actorprabhas)

For all Prabhas fans out there, we have some fantastic news waiting for your attention. The much-anticipated film Salaar, featuring the Baahubali sensation in the lead role, will be released on December 22, as per the original plan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 will be released in November end or early December. He said, “Big news: The much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas is creating excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on the scheduled date, December 22, 2023.” The clarification came after media reports claimed that the makers of Salaar are planning to push the release date due to unforeseen circumstances. Salaar will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.

Bigg News : The much awaited Salaar : Part 1 Ceasefire trailer to be out on November end or early December. The actioner helmed by #PrashanthNeel and featuring #Prabhas is creating the excitement among the masses and the film will arrive in cinemas on scheduled date, December… — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 5, 2023

Initially, Salaar's release date was September 28. Back then, the makers, Hombale Films, had said, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, last month, there were rumours about Dunki being pushed to “post-production timelines.” Later, in an official statement, the makers said, “Everyone has been eagerly waiting for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Dunki. The film has been in talks ever since its announcement and with all the discussion around, comes along the wait of the audience for its release. While the rumours around Rajkumar Hirani's directorial release have been taking rounds, it is now been confirmed that there is no postponement in the release and the film will be released on Christmas 2023.”

The statement added, "The audience has always been waiting to hear and see more of Shah Rukh Khan's next project Dunki. While the speculations about its release date getting postponed have kept the audience excitement on edge, now it has been confirmed that Dunki has locked its release on Christmas 2023."

Dunki vs Salaar is considered one of the biggest box office clashes of 2023. It is going to be the second time Shah Rukh Khan and Prashant Neel will face off at the ticket window. Last time, in 2018, SRK's Zero and KGF: Chapter 1 werereleased on the same date and Prashant Neel won the race. It will be interesting to see who will cross the finishing line with flying colours.

Meanwhile, Dunki Drop 1 was released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.