Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i> To Release In Theatres On This Date

The makers of director Maruthi's eagerly-awaited horror thriller The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas in the lead, announced the release date of the film earlier today. It will be released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also announced that a teaser for the film would release on June 16, giving fans a glimpse of this genre-defying entertainer.

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film as The Raja Saab will be his first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The first motion poster, which the makers had released a while back, had hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film will be a visual spectacle. Sources close to the unit say that the film is being made on a grand scale with uncompromising production values.

T G Vishwa Prasad is producing this film which has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

Unlike conventional filmmaking in which songs are finalized before shooting, the unit of The Raja Saab has taken a different approach, offering Thaman the creative freedom to revisit his compositions.

A quick recap about the status of the film, which highlights there have been multiple delays that it has faced. The Raja Saab was initially scheduled to release in April 2025. However, due to some post-production issues such as completing the VFX process and sharpening the end-product, the release date was pushed further. After this, the release was again postponed as the team sought to fine-tune the film and finish some portions of shooting the film. The official confirmation now states that December 5, 2025 has finally been locked in for the release.

The cast of The Raja Saab includes the trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add more charm to the colourful world of the film.

The Raja Saab is set for a massive Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

