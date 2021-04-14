Pose, Palat, Repeat: Disha Patani's Wednesday Mood

Highlights
- Disha Patani shared a photo on Instagram
- She captioned it with a single emoji
- The emoji stands for "live slow"
Disha Patani often trends for her stunning photos and on Wednesday, she added a few more to the list. The Kung Fu Yoga actress, has a reputation for setting major fitness goals and often trends for sharing glimpses of her rigorous work out sessions. Hence, we did a double take when she posted a sloth emoji in her caption. But it appears, she's only trying to live life one day at a time. Disha Patani's album also has a palat moment. On Wednesday evening, Disha Patani checked in on Instagram, wearing a pink and laced body-suit. She captioned her photo with the emoji showing a sloth chilling on a tree, which signifies "live slow."
Put simply, Disha Patani is simply fabulous in her new photos, don't you agree?
Meanwhile, here are some more glimpses of Disha Patani in her favourite sartorial choices. Sometimes, she's rocking the retro vibe and sometimes she's in the mood for a bikini.
<
/p>
<
/p>
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, who often posts adorable comments on her Instagram entries. Disha Patani also shared a great rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff - a fellow fitness enthusiast. Disha and Krishna are always spotted cheering for each other on Instagram.
In terms of work, Disha Patani made her acting debut with 2015 Telugu movie Loafer. She has also featured in films such as Welcome To New York, Baaghi 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat and Malang, among others. She will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.