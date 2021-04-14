Pose, Palat, Repeat: Disha Patani's Wednesday Mood

Disha Patani shared this photo (courtesy dishapatani )

Disha Patani often trends for her stunning photos and on Wednesday, she added a few more to the list. The Kung Fu Yoga actress, has a reputation for setting major fitness goals and often trends for sharing glimpses of her rigorous work out sessions. Hence, we did a double take when she posted a sloth emoji in her caption. But it appears, she's only trying to live life one day at a time. Disha Patani's album also has a palat moment. ​On Wednesday evening, Disha Patani checked in on Instagram, wearing a pink and laced body-suit. She captioned her photo with the emoji showing a sloth chilling on a tree, which signifies "live slow."

Put simply, Disha Patani is simply fabulous in her new photos, don't you agree?

​

Meanwhile, here are some more glimpses of Disha Patani in her favourite sartorial choices. Sometimes, she's rocking the retro vibe and sometimes she's in the mood for a bikini.

​

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, who often posts adorable comments on her Instagram entries. Disha Patani also shared a great rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff - a fellow fitness enthusiast. Disha and Krishna are always spotted cheering for each other on Instagram.

​

In terms of work, Disha Patani made her acting debut with 2015 Telugu movie Loafer. She has also featured in films such as Welcome To New York, Baaghi 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat and Malang, among others. She will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.