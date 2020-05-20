Pop Star Dhvani Bhanushali Achieves 1.4 Billion YouTube Views For Her Singles Vaaste And Leja Re

Dhvani is considered the Indian teen sensation today.

While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-Series talent Dhvani Bhanushali came to the forefront and completely changed the game. On one hand, she was topping charts with her terrific numbers and popular music videos and on the other, she was shattering age old preconditions and norms attached to age, experience and talent. Dhvani, who's considered the Indian teen sensation today, is 1.4 billion strong on the Internet today for her singles Vaaste and Leja Re!

She has proved with her dedication and hard work that nothing is impossible and age doesn't define talent or success. Dhvani has turned out to be the youngest female singer in the country to achieve 1.4 billion views and counting on YouTube for super hit singles Leja Re and Vaaste. Making her foray into the music space with a cutesy Leja Re, the video became an instant rage with the youth and the older generation alike, crossing over 600 million views on YouTube in q short span. That wasn't all. She doubled it up with an even more successful second stint - Vaaste - that not only made her an overnight sensation but also brought out the performer in her. Vaaste turned out to be the #1 song on all lists - nationally and globally.

Even in the recently released IFPI Global Music Report 2020, Dhvani's soulful rendition of Vaaste ranked highest in the list of top 10 songs of 2019 competing with non-film songs, the popular single was a true winner proving the huge impact of pop music. Not just that, the music video has clocked over 800 million views already and is also the most liked song on the channel ever. Together, Dhvani alone has delivered over 1.4 billion views with just two tracks and that's incredible!

A visibly happy Dhvani shares, "It's been a beautiful journey for me. I could have never imagined that whatever I had dreamt of, will come true so soon. I have always wanted to be a pop icon and today, wherever I go, people recognise me and shower me with a lot of love. I just want to thank everyone for all the love and support they have shown towards me and my songs. Without my fans and the audience, I wouldn't have been able to achieve this and the fact that cumulatively, both the songs crossed 1.4 billion marks on the Internet gives me a sense of happiness and pride. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and the entire team for giving me a chance to showcase my talent and I hope I can make them even prouder with my work henceforth. A special thanks to Tanishk Bagchi, who did a fantastic job with the composition, Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru who directed the music videos so beautifully.

