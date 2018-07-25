Pop Star Demi Lovato Is 'Awake And With Family' After Reported Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato has previously opened up about her battle with drug abuse (courtesy ddlovato)

Pop sensation Demi Lovato is "awake" after a reported drug overdose on Tuesday afternoon, the singer's representative told E!News on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old singer was hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after what is reported to be a case of drug overdose, stated news agency AFP. After hours of concerned tweets and messages from her fans and colleagues, the singer's spokesperson told E!News: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

According to AFP, the singer was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to AFP, a spokeswoman of the Los Angeles Fire Department stated the police responded with a team of medics after a call for medical emergency was made from Hollywood Hills street, where Demi Lovato resides. However, the spokesperson did not particularly identify the woman to have been rushed to the hospital as Demi Lovato. E!News reported that in the hours after Demi Lovato's mother and sister were spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a report in TMZ published the recording of an emergency call made on Tuesday afternoon, in which Demi Lovato was mentioned to be unconscious and also said that she's been treated with the drug Narcan for immediate relief.

Demi Lovato has previously opened up about her battle with drug abuse, alcoholism and depression, details of which have been mentioned in the documentary titled Demi Lovato: Stay Strong. She's been in and out of the rehab for alcoholism and drug abuse in the past but she bounced back to resume her singing career and earlier this year, completed six years of sobriety. However in June, she appeared to confess an apparent relapse with the release of the song Sober, whose lyrics read: "I got no excuses for all these goodbyes."

Earlier this year, Demi Lovato opened up about having suicidal thoughts from when she was as young as seven-years-old. Speaking on The Dr. Phil Show, a show which provides a comprehensive forum on mental health issues, Demi talked about contemplating suicide and said: "I would say, 'hold on' because the longer you go on without acting on an urge, the easier that it will be for you and the more resilient, the more strong you'll become. And you'll be able to show that light to so many people. It's a very, very serious thing, to want to take your own life, to consider taking your own life and to take your own life," reported Page Six.

Demi Lovator's upcoming performance the East Coast gambling hub of Atlantic City was scheduled for Thursday but has now been cancelled, said E!News.