Demi Lovato Was Only 7 When She Contemplated Suicide. Here's Her Story

Singer Demi Lovato was only 7-years-old when she first thought about committing suicide, she said on, a talk show which provides a comprehensive forum on mental health issues. "I had this fascination with death... At seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end," Demi Lovato said, reports Page Six . Demi Lovato used the platform to address people contemplating suicide and said: "I would say, 'hold on' because the longer you go on without acting on an urge, the easier that it will be for you and the more resilient, the more strong you'll become. And you'll be able to show that light to so many people. It's a very, very serious thing, to want to take your own life, to consider taking your own life and to take your own life."Demi Lovato also said that suicidal thoughts returned to her whenever she was bullied and later she "turned to cutting," reports Page Six . Thesinger said: "There was a while there when my mom was afraid to wake me up in the morning. She didn't know if I would be alive or not because every time I cut it got deeper and deeper."Watch Demi Lovato has earlier spoken at length about her struggles with alcoholism and drug abuse. She recently celebrated six years of sobriety.Demi Lovato's sixth studio album titledreleased in September 2017. Demi Lovato has also featured in several television shows such asandamong others.