Pooja Hegde's Wishes For Covid-Positive Co-Star Allu Arjun: 'Bantu Seems To Be Giving Amulya Company'

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was paired opposite Allu Arjun in 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has reacted to the news of her co-star being tested positive for coronavirus. In her tweet, Pooja, who is also Covid-positive, gave a light-hearted twist to her reaction. Referring to their characters Bantu and Amulya from the 2020 movie, the actress wrote, "Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company!" She also sent recovery wishes to Allu Arjun in her tweet saying, "you will be healthy in no time". "Bantu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care. Allu Arjun. Sending you some healing light and energy...you'll be healthy in no time!".

Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun Sending you some healing light and energy ☺️ you'll be healthy in no time! — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 28, 2021

On April 28, Allu Arjun had informed everyone on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In his statement, the actor shared that he has isolated himself at home and following all the protocols. Allu Arjun also requested people to get tested for Covid-19, who came in contact with him.

"Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," he tweeted.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde had tested positive for coronavirus on April 26. In her statement, Pooja wrote, "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too."

"Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she added in her statement.

Later, Pooja shared her health update on Twitter saying that she has mild symptoms of the virus. She tweeted, "Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You make me smile, Love you."

Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You make me smile, Love you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 26, 2021

In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun played the lead role of Bantu and Pooja Hegde was cast as his love interest Amulya. In the film, Allu Arjun as Bantu is neglected by his father Valmiki. Bantu later gets to know that Valmiki is not his biological father. Bantu's real father is a rich businessman Ramachandra. Bantu then stays at Ramachandra's house and protects his family from an influential man who keeps threatening his father. Bantu meets Amulya during his job interview in a travel company. Amulya is a self-made businesswoman. Bantu and Amulya fall in love with each other.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, had announced the news by referring to his 2009 film 3 Idiots. Before Madhavan, his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for coronavirus. In his tweet, Madhavan remembered their characters Farhan Qureshi and Ranchod Das Chanchad aka Rancho from the 2009 movie. Madhavan also referred to Boman Irani's character Viru Sahastrabudhhe (Virus). "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well." he tweeted.

For those of you who haven't watched 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan were cast as friends Farhan Qureshi and Ranchod Das Chanchad, who studied together in an engineering college. Boman Irani was cast as their dean. In the film, they used to call Boman's character as Virus.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the actor will next be seen in Pushpa this year. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is now gearing up for Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65.