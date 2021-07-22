Pooja Hegde, Who Had Covid This Year, Gets Her First Vaccine Shot

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Actress Pooja Hegde got her first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday and she shared pictures from the session on her Instagram stories. Posting a picture of herself getting a shot, the actress wrote in her caption: "Jabbed!" She added, "The last time Latha Hegde (Pooja's mom) took me to get vaccinated, I was probably 2." She accompanied it with the hashtag #TheWorldWeLiveIn. Adding another picture from the vaccination session to her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "When you are hiding your fear with a smile." Pooja Hegde had contracted Covid-19 in April this year and she recovered from it on May 5.

The actress loves to share posts from different facets of her life. She recently shared this super cute throwback picture on her profile. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Pooja Hegde began the week on a healthy note. She wrote this, sharing a picture: "That early morning self-talk" and added the hashtag #gymclasstoday.

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde has a super busy schedule ahead. She has many projects lined up in 2021. She will star opposite Viajy in Beast. She is the female lead of Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor and will romance Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with South superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja has bagged.

After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. She will also be seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The romantic drama was earlier slated to release in July. However, the film's revised release date has not been announced as of now.