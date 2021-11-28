Pooja Hegde Is Living Her Best Life In Maldives. See Her New Post

Pooja Hedge shared this image. (Image courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde has been enjoying her vacation at Maldives and her social media account says it all. On Saturday evening, Pooja Hegde dropped a jaw-dropping picture on her Instagram handle where the actress can be seen in pink swimwear accessorized with neckpiece. Pooja looks splendid as she poses for the picture. The actress also added a candy emoji in her caption. Going by the picture, it is hard to ignore the most recent vacation photos as Pooja looks stunning and is having the time of her life. This is what Pooja posted:

On Tuesday, Pooja Hegde shared another post from her vacation in Maldives, where the actress could be seen summing up her trip in an Instagram reel. Sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote: "Every time I travel, I am reminded that it is truly a wonder-filled world." Pooja Hegde could be seen in brown swimwear as she records the video. Going by the pics, the actress also shared a heart emoji and used a hashtag like wanderlust and inawe in her caption.

Pooja Hegde has a jam-packed schedule as she has a series of new projects lined up. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. Following her return from the Maldives, Pooja Hegde resumed her shooting. She will be next seen in Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas. The film will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam in 2022 and will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh.