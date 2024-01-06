Pooja Hegde Dances To Her Smash Hits Butta Bomma And Arabic Kuthu At Friend's Sangeet

Pooja Hegde in a still from the video. (courtesy: KeerthyNKalyani)

Pooja Hegde had a busy week as she attended her friend's wedding recently. The actress actively shared pictures and videos from the festivities on her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, a video of the actress dancing at her friend's sangeet ceremony is trending a great deal on social media. In one of the viral videos, Pooja Hegde, dressed in her festive best, can be seen dancing to her smash hit song Arabic Kuthu from her and Vijay's 2021 film Beast. In another clip, Pooja is seen dancing to her and Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma from their film AlaVaikunthapurramuloo. The videos are viral, naturally.

Check out the video of Pooja dancing to Arabic Kuthu here:

The one where Pooja Hegde danced to Butta Bomma

Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Pooja Hegde shared a photo of her OOTD. She picked a festive green outfit for the occasion. The actress also shared a glimpse of the dance session at her friend's wedding. Take a look:

Pooja Hegde starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan last year. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam. Pooja Hegde's next project is with Shahid Kapoor. The film is titled Deva.

Pooja Hegde is the star of films like Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Maharshi, Acharya, Beast, Radhe Shyam, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Most Eligible Bachelor and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among many others. Her other film credits include Acharya, Beast, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, Saakshyam, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh to name a few.