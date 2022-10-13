Pooja Hegde Celebrates Her Birthday With Co-Star Salman Khan. See Pics

A still from Pooja Hegde's video. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde, who turned thirty-two today, celebrated her birthday with her co-star Salman Khan and Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor shared a video on her Instagram story on Thursday. In the video, the actor can be seen cutting birthday cakes with actors Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh beside her. She can be seen blowing out the candles, cutting the cake and feeding them to Salman and Venkatesh. She can also be seen hugging Salman Khan and thanking him for the arrangements. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "On set birthdays are the best."

Check out a few screenshots of the actor's birthday celebrations with Salman Khan and Daggubati Venkatesh:

Salman Khan too shared a picture from the birthday celebrations and wished his co-star a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday Pooja Hegde."

Check out his post here:

The actor also had a midnight celebration with her friends. Pooja's friends arranged a midnight birthday surprise for the actor, who had an early morning shoot. One of Pooja's friends Devika shared a video of the actor on her Instagram story from the celebrations. In the video, Pooja can be seen in her night suit and sitting before her birthday cake. Sharing the video, Devika wrote, "Birthday girl was sleepy, but I ain't ever giving up on excited birthday energy. Happy birthday Pooja Hegde. Inside jokes, now and forever.

Resharing Devika's story on her Instagram, Pooja wrote, "When you have an early morning shoot but your friends make sure you live every moment of the night. The sleepiest cake cutting ever."

Check out their posts here:

Pooja Hegde also got a birthday surprise from her "glam squad," who decorated her vanity van with balloons. Sharing a few videos from her vanity van on her Instagram story, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Aww... Glam squad be adorbs! Making it extra special every year."

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will be also seen in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. The actor has also signed a film with Mahesh Babu.