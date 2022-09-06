Pooja Hegde Is The 'City Girl In Her City World' In This Monochrome Picture

Pooja Hegde shared this picture. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde, who has been busy shooting for her various projects in both south and Bollywood, is currently enjoying her time at home in Mumbai. The actor shared a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram. Her caption read, "City girl in her city world" with the hashtag Home. In the picture, Pooja can be seen wearing a two-piece, who is about to enter the pool. Soon her picture garnered over three lakh likes and many comments from her fans. One of her fans wrote, "You are looking beautiful", while the other wrote, "Marvelous." Many of them dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out her post:

Just a few days ago, Pooja had shared another set of pictures on her Instagram, where she could be seen festival ready. The actor who posed in a yellow ethnic wear for her pictures, captioned it, "Festive times" with the hashtag Ganesh Chaturthi.

See post:

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film Kisika Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Monday, the actor shared the official title of her upcoming film. Pooja shared a video featuring Salman Khan. Her caption read, "Kisi Ke liye Voh Bhai hai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan... Announcing" with the hashtag Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

See post:

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Other than Salman Khan's film, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in south star Mahesh Babu's twenty eighth film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This will be Pooja's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo.

Pooja Hegde has also signed Puri Jaganadh's Jana Gana Mana.