The Many Moods Of Pooja Hegde - All Stunning

Pooja Hegde delighted her fans with a set of pictures on Tuesday. The actor shared two stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, whose caption read, "Be wild. Be outrageous. Be anything but normal. Be a sea of magic in a world full of deadened eyes." In the pictures, Pooja is seen wearing a black top and black shades. In the first picture, the actor is seen looking at the camera, while the other one has her all smiles. Pooja's post has received over four lakh likes in less than an hour since she posted it. Her fans have flooded her post with comments. One wrote, "I love this picture" with a heart emoji, others called her "Sassy" and "Beautiful."

Just a few hours ago, the actor had posted another picture, where she can be seen wearing a pink top. Her caption read, "What do they say about the eyes and the soul again?" with the hashtag home.

Pooja Hegde, who was recently seen in films like Radhe Shyam and Acharya, is all set to mark her return to Bollywood with Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Pooja Hegde will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actor has also signed her second film with superstar Mahesh Babu. The untitled film will be directed by filmmaker Trivikram. Her first film with the actor was Maharshiin 2019.