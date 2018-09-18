Pooja Bhatt Reveals How Her Filmmaker Father Mahesh Bhatt Got His First Job

Mahesh Bhatt with director-producer Raj Khosla (Courtesy poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt, who started father Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday countdown a week prior to the big day, shared a throwback photo of the filmmaker with director-producer Raj Khosla. The post shared by Pooja reveals an interesting fact about the filmmaker's life. The 46-year-old actress revealed in her post how her father Mahesh Bhatt got his first job as an assistant director. "What do you know about film-making on a scale of Zero to ten" Raj Khosla asked, when my father first went to him for a job. "Zero" replied my father. Raj Khosla smiled "Zero is a good place to begin from!" And that's how Mahesh Bhatt got his first job as an assistant director," read an excerpt from the post shared by Pooja Bhatt.

"Today, when I show this picture to my father he smiles and says - "50 years later I have arrived at this understanding: Zero is a great figure to arrive at. I celebrate this profound sense of not knowing," Pooja Bhatt wrote.

Raj Khosla, who started his career as an assistant to actor-director Guru Dutt, went on to make hit films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, C I D , Dostana and Woh Kaun Thi. Raj Khosla-directed Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki won the Filmfare for Best Movie.

Pooja Bhatt, who really wants to make her father's birthday special, has been continually sharing wonderful pictures from the photo archives on Instagram. She promised her fans that she will be sharing seven photos from the family album leading up to the "big day". She started the birthday countdown with a throwback photo featuring a much younger version of Mahesh Bhatt from when she was just a little kid.

Take a look at the throwback photos here.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who will celebrate his 70th birthday on Thursday, has directed films like Tamanna, Zakhm, Criminal, Sangharsh and Raaz. He is reportedly producing the sequel of Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Pooja Bhatt is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born as Loraine Bright. Alia and Shaheen are his children with Soni Razdan.