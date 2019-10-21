Pooja Batra Shares Pic Of Her New Tesla Model 3: 'Love My Car'

Pooja Batra posted this picture. (Image courtesy: poojabatra )

Actress Pooja Batra shared a picture of her new car with her fans on social media and it's going crazy viral. What's so special, you ask? Well, it's not just any car, it's a Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedan. Surprised, right? Since Tesla doesn't sell cars in India, it's safe to say that the actress bought this car somewhere outside India. Going by her post, it appears that she purchased it in California. FYI, Tesla is expected to launch Model 3 in India by the end of this year. Sharing the photo on Sunday, in which she could be seen posing with her brand new black car, Pooja Batra wrote: "Love my car. #nocarbonfootprint." Check it out:

Reacting to her post, American actress Ava Cantrell dropped a comment and called Pooja Batra "lucky."

A screenshot of Ava Cantrell's comment on Pooja's post.

Despite being an all-electric car, Tesla Model 3 is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 75 lakh in India. Once launched, it might compete with luxurious cars such as BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE.

Pooja Batra, who married actor Nawab Shah earlier this year, frequently occupies spots on the lists of trends, courtesy her Instagram entries. A few days ago, the Mirror Game actress posted a picture of herself, in which she could be seen sporting white bikini. "Still summer in Los Angeles," she wrote.

Earlier, she Instagrammed a stunning picture of herself and Nawab Shah, in which she could be seen wearing a red bikini. She captioned it: "Since you all voted yes to me posting this pic on my story. I'm doing it."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah confirmed their marriage in July this year. On the work front, Pooja Batra was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. Nawab Shah, on the other hand, will feature in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

