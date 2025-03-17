Tesla Model 3, Model Y's Homologation Process Initiated In India

Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has initiated the homologation process for two of its electric cars in India. This is an imperative development as it is an essential requirement for any vehicle before being sold in the country. It comes at a time when the first showroom of the automaker has been finalised in the initial phase of the establishment of the brand in the world's third largest car market. Additionally, the brand has already started hiring for various roles in the country, making homologation the final step before the launch of a new model.

Registered in India as Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt. Ltd., the brand has submitted two applications for the homologation of Model Y and the Model 3 cars in India, as per NDTV Profit. It is to be noted that Homologation is the process of certifying the roadworthiness of a vehicle and ensuring that it meets all the norms necessary for all the vehicles manufactured or imported in the country. Specifically, it ensures that the vehicle meets the requirements of safety and emission and is fit to be operated on the road in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.



Also Read: Skoda Teases New Seven-Seat Electric SUV

The timing of the application is also important because it comes amid the talks on a free trade agreement between India and the US. Under this agreement, tariffs might be lowered by both nations to increase bilateral trade. Tesla's entry in India has been in the works for over three years now. However, it has been continually delayed because of disagreements of the manufacturer on the terms of trade.

While the brand had plans of manufacturing in India earlier, both the Model 3 and Model Y will likely be brought via the CBU route. This will give the EV manufacturer time to analyze the market and its response to the new vehicles. Taking into account the development, the brand might consider manufacturing in India. The brand currently manufactures vehicles in the United States, Germany, and China. While a manufacturing facility in Mexico is under development.