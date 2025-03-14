Skoda Teases New Seven-Seat Electric SUV

Skoda Vision 7S Concept based electric SUV
Skoda has released a teaser for an upcoming seven-seater electric SUV, which will be a production-spec version of the Vision 7S Concept. The model was introduced with a modern design language, which has been since used on the new Epiq. Once launched, it will be the most expensive model created by the brand. The latest teaser image gives a hint at the design of the upcoming flagship electric vehicle.
With a seven-seat configuration, the upcoming SUV will likely be as big as the outgoing Kodiaq, which is also the brand's biggest vehicle on the market. Additionally, it holds the title of being the most expensive model in the lineup. All of these qualities will make the SUV capable of competing against models like the Kia EV9 and the Hyundai Ioniq 9.
The teaser image of the seven-seater Skoda electric SUV provides a look at the silhouette of the front, rear, and rear quarter of the vehicle. Based on these pictures, there are a few elements that are reminiscent of the Epiq. It will get a unique design for the headlamp complemented by a DRL placed above it that merges well with the unique design of the grille. This will be complemented by a new design for the bumper. Along with this, the vehicle gets a completely new design for the alloy wheels.
Chances are, the upcoming SUV will be based on the MEB EV platform that underpins Volkswagen vehicles as well. Because of this platform, the vehicle will likely have single and dual electric motor powertrains on offer. Chances are the EV will have a range of up to 600 km on a single charge. This is similar to the number that the brand claimed for the 7S Concept.
