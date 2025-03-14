Volkswagen Tiguan R Line India Launch Confirmed For April 14

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line gets hybrid powertrain in global market
Volkswagen recently announced that the Tiguan R Line will be launched in India. Now, the manufacturer has confirmed the launch will take place on April 14. Once launched, the latest R Line will be the range-topping variant of the latest iteration of the SUV and will be sold as a full import in the country. This means that it will have a significantly higher price compared to the standard version of the vehicle.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes with a sportier design compared to the outgoing version of the SUV. This can be seen in the form of its rather sportier front and rear bumpers. This is further complemented by the presence of a rear spoiler and side panels. Adding to it, the vehicle gets a new design for the headlamps connected by an LED light strip. It also gets bigger 19-inch alloy wheels and is 30 mm longer than the previous generation. However, the wheelbase is the same as before.
The cabin of the Tiguan R Line comes equipped with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. These screens are supported by the brand's MIB4 software platform which can get over-the-air updates. All of it is housed in a simple design for the dashboard. It also gets different with sporty seats and an ambient light package with three light zones.
Underpinned by the MQB Evo platform, the India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned to produce 265 hp of power. It will work in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transferring power to an all-wheel drive system. In the global market, the Tiguan R Line gets the option of a mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid petrol and a diesel engine.
