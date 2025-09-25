Police Halt <i>They Call Him OG</i> Pre-Release Event By Pawan Kalyan Fans In Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police called off an unauthorised event organised by the fans of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Telugu superstar ahead of the release of his latest film They Call Him OG.

The Bangalore PK Fans Association had planned a stage celebration at Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala on Wednesday without obtaining police permission.

Tension flared briefly when members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) arrived, raising objections on language grounds. Police intervened swiftly to prevent escalation and restored peace at the scene.

The fan association had erected a large stage and set up a DJ outside the venue. Acting on a tip off, police reached the spot and dismantled the unauthorised arrangements.

Some of the moviegoers who came to watch They Call Him OG also barought plastic swords to pose for photos in front of the film's cutout. The fans were seen waving and displaying the swords publicly, following which police seized them to prevent any untoward situation.

On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court issued an interim suspension of the state government's memo that permitted a special premiere show and a hike in ticket prices for They Call Him OG.

The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles.

