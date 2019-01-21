PM Modi's Epic 'Jab We Met' Response To Kartik Aaryan's Post Is Winning The Internet

"Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion," read PM Modi's response

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 21, 2019 09:15 IST
Imtiaz Ali shared this picture with Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan (Courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM," read the caption
  2. It was taken at the opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema
  3. Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, AR Rahman and others also attended the opening

Remember Kartik Aaryan's 'backfie' post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and filmmakers Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan? The post got an epic response from PM Modi on Twitter and it's just cracking up the Internet. "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion," read PM Modi's reply to Kartik Aaryan's post, initially shared by Imtiaz Ali, the director of films like Jab We Met and Rockstar. The picture was taken at the opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai over the weekend. In the post, Kartik, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan pose for a selfie and PM Modi's back faces their camera. "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM," read the caption.

Take a look.

 

 

Here are some of the responses on PM Modi's reply to the 'backfie' post.

 

 

 

 

The opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, AR Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Jeetendra, Kapil Sharma, Poonam Dhillon and others were also there.

Kapil Sharma's post also got a special reply from PM Modi. "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil," read PM Modi's reply.

 

 

At the event, PM Modi also quoted the hit dialogue from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike - "How's the josh?" Vicky's Uri co-star Mohit Raina described the "surreal moment" with a long post on Instagram.

 

 

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, actor R Madhavan and several others were also present at the opening on Saturday.

Kartik AaryanPM ModiKaran Johar

