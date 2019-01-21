PM Modi's Epic 'Jab We Met' Response To Kartik Aaryan's Post Is Winning The Internet

Highlights
- "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM," read the caption
- It was taken at the opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema
- Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, AR Rahman and others also attended the opening
Remember Kartik Aaryan's 'backfie' post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and filmmakers Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan? The post got an epic response from PM Modi on Twitter and it's just cracking up the Internet. "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion," read PM Modi's reply to Kartik Aaryan's post, initially shared by Imtiaz Ali, the director of films like Jab We Met and Rockstar. The picture was taken at the opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai over the weekend. In the post, Kartik, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan pose for a selfie and PM Modi's back faces their camera. "Losers' backfie with the Honorable PM," read the caption.
Take a look.
Not losers but Rockstars!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019
No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :) https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd
Here are some of the responses on PM Modi's reply to the 'backfie' post.
Epic!!!— Renu Bhagwat-Gadgil (@RenuGadgil) January 20, 2019
Few reasons to smile!!!
Wow..your humour— AVANTIKA CHANDRA (@Avantika_23) January 20, 2019
The opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Aamir Khan, Jeetendra, AR Rahman, Asha Bhosle, Jeetendra, Kapil Sharma, Poonam Dhillon and others were also there.
Kapil Sharma's post also got a special reply from PM Modi. "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil," read PM Modi's reply.
When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :)— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019
Thank you for the kind words Kapil. https://t.co/SHVTH6vI8p
At the event, PM Modi also quoted the hit dialogue from Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike - "How's the josh?" Vicky's Uri co-star Mohit Raina described the "surreal moment" with a long post on Instagram.
Witnessed a surreal moment, after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema ,while addressing the Film Fraternity The Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji asked everyone How is the Josh , instantly came a roaring High Sir from the likes of Rajyavardhan Rathore Sir , Lata Mangeshkar ji , Manoj Kumar ji , Prasoon Joshi ji , Shyam Benegal ji , Bhupen Hazarika ji , A R Rahman Sahab , Subhash Ghai ji , Aanand Rai ji , Aamir Khan ji And the list goes on . A pat on the Back Team Uri . Gratitude
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, actor R Madhavan and several others were also present at the opening on Saturday.