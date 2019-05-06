'Please Vacate My Seat': When Kapil Sharma Pranked Archana Puran Singh With Letter Signed 'Navjot Singh Sidhu'

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma on the show (courtesy YouTube)

The Kapil Sharma Show will never run out of pranks and Saturday's episode turned out to be one such. This time, show host Kapil Sharma zeroed in on Archana Puran Singh to pull off a prank and we thing it went off pretty smooth. Kapil began by making an ROFL reference to Archana's husband Parmeet Sethi: "There's a letter for you. From your param meet" and then added: "Dear Archana, I love you and hope for your good health. So much so that you find it difficult to fit into your seat. I can sacrifice my home for you, sacrifice my work for you, can leave my city also but you will have to vacate my seat please." Kapil Sharma then jokingly added that the fake letter is signed: "Yours and only yours, Navjot Singh Sidhu."

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the celebrity guest on Kapil's show, burst out laughing while Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who were the guests for Saturday's episode also couldn't stop laughing either.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu after his controversial comments on the ghastly Pulwama attacks earlier this year. Navjot Singh Sidhu's remarks sparked massive social media outrage with hashtags such as "#BoycottSidhu #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV trending for days. At that time, a section of the Internet also demanded that The Kapil Sharma Show be taken off air after Kapil said sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu is "not the solution".

Archana Puran Singh has also previously been part of Kapil Sharma's show when she filled in for Navjot Singh Sidhu when he was unwell.

