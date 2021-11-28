'Please Avoid This': Salman Khan's Request To Fans Bursting Crackers Inside A Theatre

A still from the video Salman Khan posted. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan's 'Antim' released on Friday

The film also stars Aayush Sharma

Mahesh Manjarekar has directed the film

After a video of fans bursting crackers inside a theatre during the screening of Antim: The Final Truth went viral, the film's lead actor Salman Khan issued an appeal on Saturday night, where he requested fans not to burst crackers inside the theatre. The actor, posted a video of the aforementioned theatre and he wrote: "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this. This is my request to all my fans... Thank you."

Read Salman Khan's post here:

Antim is a high-octane action film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It also features Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan) as the antagonist. The film hit the screens on November 26.

Antim opened to mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and he wrote: "The extent to which Antim works will hinge principally on how his fans relate to his somewhat subdued performance. There are, for sure, several action sequences in which the star hits his straps. Among them are an entry scene in which Salman beats a rapist and his henchmen to pulp and a pre-intermission fight sequence that has him and Aayush Sharma, both shirtless, locked in a duel."