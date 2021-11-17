Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Did Not Want To Work With Him In Antim, Because Nepotism

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan at the Antim promotions.

Highlights Aayush Sharma plays the antagonist in 'Antim'

Salman Khan plays the lead role in the film

Salman Khan has also backed the project

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is all set to co-star with the superstar in the film Antim, in a recent interview with News18, stated that he was initially hesitant to work with Salman Khan in the film. Aayush said that he was "anxious" about Salman being a part of the film. The actor added that there will be several notions about the film and the "nepotism" debate will be one. Aayush told News18, "I wouldn't deny that I was concerned. I was vehemently against the idea of hitting Salman bhai back on screen. It is a big seniority jump. In the beginning of the process of making this film, I was anxious about the fact that he is in the film. There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism."

Antim is a high-octane action film and Aayush Sharma was against the idea of hitting his brother-in-law in the film. He added during the interview, "Initially, I was against the idea of Salman bhai being a part of Antim. I didn't want him to do the film and I told him that. In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it. It was also because I was doing something completely different from LoveYatri and also the other thing was with his presence, whether I'd be able to do justice to the film and match up to his hysteria."

Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, also features Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). The film will hit the screens on November 26.

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.