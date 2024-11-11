Demi Moore’s Pet Chihuahua Pilaf “Says Thank You” For Birthday Wishes

Demi Moore's latest Instagram post is all things adorable. Her pet dog Pilaf recently turned a day older. The cute fur ball was showered with sweet birthday messages from Demi's fans. Now, the actress has uploaded pictures on Instagram, thanking everyone who made Pilaf's day extra special. In the first picture, Demi is seen holding a bunch of balloons. Pilaf also said hi in the snap. The actress' million-dollar smile is unmissable. The last frame is our favourite. It is a close-up shot of the little Chihuahua. Demi's side note read, “Pilaf says thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Back in September, Demi Moore brought Pilaf at The Graham Norton Show. She appeared on the British talk show to promote her film The Substance. Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell were also present. During an interaction with the host, Demi revealed that Pilaf was on the set and that she accompanied her everywhere. When Colin expressed his desire to “take a selfie with” Pilaf, Demi shared that her pet had her very own Vogue cover shoot. “I knew that she had moved into a whole new category when my publicist got a call just for Pilaf,” she said, as reported by CNN. No doubt, the Chihuahua is a celebrity now.

Do you know that Pilaf has her own Instagram account as well? Here's a picture from The Graham Norton Show where the cute doggo greets Lady Gaga. “Mother introducing to Mother Monster, Lady Gaga” read the side note. Take a look:

Pilaf even joined Demi Moore on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. In a video posted from the dog's Instagram account, Demi can be seen telling the audience, “I just brought her out for everyone to see. This is the little mouse.” To this Jimmy said, “Thank you for bringing Pilaf out.” We agree Jimmy, we definitely do. Here's the video.

Workwise, Demi Moore is set for the release of her upcoming series Landman. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, the show also features Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph and James Jordan. Landman will premiere on Paramount+ on November 16.