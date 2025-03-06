<i>Picture This</i> Review: Simone Ashley And Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Film Is Charmingly Messy

There are movies that make you feel like you've seen it all before, and then there are movies that make you think you might actually want to see it all again - only with a few tweaks.

Picture This, a rom-com directed by Prarthana Mohan that fits squarely within the familiar contours of the genre, plays with this well-worn path and attempts to introduce a little cultural spice.

It's a mix of laughs, eye-rolls, and moments of clarity wrapped in a predictable package, but somehow, it leaves you feeling like you've spent time with people you might know, people you could actually root for.

It's the kind of movie that makes you smile, even if you know exactly where it's headed.

Pia, played by Simone Ashley, is a woman who seems to have it all figured out - or at least, she wants you to think so. She runs her own photography studio in London, is determined to be independent, and at nearly 30, is resolutely convinced that she doesn't need a man to make her life complete.

This stance is met with no small amount of resistance from her family, particularly her mother, Laxmi (Sindhu Vee), who has set expectations about her daughter's future that are firmly rooted in tradition.

As Pia's younger sister, Sonal (Anoushka Chadha), prepares for her wedding, Pia finds herself caught between the demands of her heritage and her desire to build a life on her own terms.

Throw in a fortune-telling session at Sonal's pre-wedding gathering. Pia is told that she will meet her soulmate within the next five dates - something, that, of course, sets her entire world topsy turvy.

From this point onward, Picture This runs on familiar tracks, as Pia's family begins to set her up on a series of increasingly ridiculous blind dates.

There's the painfully awkward businessman, the musician whose views are as warped as his passion for his craft, and, of course, there's Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), Pia's charming but emotionally complicated ex.

It doesn't take much to guess where things are headed, but the heart of the story lies not so much in the dating misadventures, but in Pia's journey toward reconciling her personal ambitions with the expectations of those around her.

Simone Ashley's performance is, without a doubt, one of the film's strongest points. If you've seen her in Bridgerton, you'll know she has an effortless grace, and she brings that same energy to Pia.

There's a wonderful balance in her portrayal of a woman who's outwardly strong but inwardly conflicted. Ashley's Pia is charmingly messy, and you can't help but feel for her as she navigates a world where her career aspirations and familial obligations clash.

She brings depth to a character who could easily have been a one-dimensional rom-com lead, making Pia both relatable and endearing.

However, for all Ashley's vibrancy, the chemistry between her and Hero falls short. Though the script gives them ample opportunities to rekindle their romance, their connection never quite sees a spark.

This isn't to say that Hero's performance is lacking, but rather that Charlie is written as more of a placeholder - an ex who should have more emotional weight, but instead feels like a convenience, someone who's just there to tie up the romantic subplot.

This lack of tension makes the eventual reunion feel less like a triumphant moment and more like an expected inevitability.

What truly sets Picture This apart, though, is its cultural depth. As a South Asian woman living in London, Pia's struggles aren't just internal - they're tied to the broader cultural expectations of marriage, family and success.

Her relationship with her mother is particularly poignant. Laxmi's love for her daughter is clear, but it's often clouded by her own dreams for Pia, dreams that feel more like obligations than aspirations.

This tug-of-war between the past and present - between tradition and self-determination - is one of the most engaging parts of the film. The beauty of Picture This lies in how it takes this universal conflict and sees it through a specific cultural lens, making the narrative feel both specific and broadly relatable.

The film also shines in its visual aesthetic. The photography studio setting is more than just a backdrop; it serves as a metaphor for Pia's own life - framed, composed, but also subject to the messy, unpredictable nature of the world.

The cinematography is infused with vibrant pops of colour, particularly in the wedding scenes, which are a sensory feast. There's an intimacy to these moments, a sense of belonging and connection that elevates the film beyond its rom-com trappings.

The incorporation of Indian culture - through the customs, the food, the music - adds texture to the story, grounding it in a reality that's refreshingly different from the typical Western-centric narrative.

Ultimately, Picture This doesn't break new ground in the rom-com genre, but it's the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be. It's charming, it's sweet, and it makes you care about its lead character and her journey toward self-discovery.

The predictability of the plot is balanced out by the sincerity of the performances and the heartfelt moments that rise above the cliches.

It's not a film that will leave a lasting impact, but it's one that offers a warm, pleasant escape - an invitation to curl up with a cup of tea and lose yourself in a world where love, family and self-acceptance eventually find a way to coexist.