Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Almost Unrecognisable In New Look, At Sam Bahadur Party

Vicky Kaushal posed for the shutterbugs

Vicky Kaushal sported a brand new look at the success bash of his film Sam Bahadur last night. Vicky was dressed in a pastel coloured shirt and he matched it with pants. He sported a man-bun and beard. He added a dash of style with his funky shades. Vicky Kaushal was joined by the film's director Meghna Gulzar, producer Ronnie Screwvala and his on-screen wife Sanya Malhotra. Sanya Malhotra chose a black sheer dress for the party. They happily posed for the cameras and they were all smiles. Fatima Sana Shaikh was MIA from the party.

Last month, Vicky Kaushal shared a BTS picture from the sets of Sam Bahadur and expressed his gratitude to the audience. He wrote in the caption, "Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be Sam is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering on our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you!. Sam Bahadur in cinemas! This weekend, do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend... FM Sam Manekshaw!" Take a look:

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and it clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur minted Rs 90.50 crore gross (approx. Rs 76.60 crore net) in India and garnered around Rs 14.50 crore overseas.