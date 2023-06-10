Pics: Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Celebrations With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra And Family

Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejasswi Prakash, on her birthday eve, was pictured with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and her family on Friday evening in Mumbai. For the celebrations, the actress opted for a red outfit and she was every bit stunning. The actress was pictured cutting her birthday cake outside an eatery in Mumbai. Karan Kundrra complemented her in a casual blue outfit. Earlier during the day, the actress celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi on her shoot set. The actress was pictured cutting her birthday cake with fans on the sets.

See photos from last night's celebrations here:

Here are some pictures from Tejasswi Prakash's daytime festivities:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story began during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, was seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash is best known for starring in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He also featured in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Dil Hi Toh Hai to name a few. He is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries.