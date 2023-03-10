Asked About Karan Kundrra Wedding Rumours, Tejasswi Prakash Said This

Tejasswi Prakash shared this image. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, in a recent interview with Zoom, opened up about her rumoured wedding plans with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The actress described herself as a person who likes to keep important parts of her life away from the limelight. Tejasswi said that "the more you talk about it, the more people tend to jinx off the beautiful things in your life.” The actress' interview with the entertainment portal also of sorts dismissed the rumours about her break-up, which were sparked after Karan shared a cryptic tweet on Wednesday. But more on that later. When asked about the speculation around her wedding plans with the actor, Tejasswi said, “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to jinx the beautiful things in your life. And, this is a very important part of my life. I don't like to talk about when and how (the wedding will happen) till it actually happens. I would like to just keep it a secret. We are going well, we are going strong. To me, that is more important.”

The reports about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's rumoured wedding have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time. Even the actor's interview with Radio City last month, where he said he was ready to get married in March, fueled the wedding speculation.

However, Karan Kundrra's cryptic tweet about ego this Wednesday made fans wonder if everything was alright between the couple. The actor shared a shayari: “Na teri shaan kam hoti... na rutba ghata hota... jo ghamand mein kaha... wahi hass ke kaha hota (sic).”

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began on Bigg Boss OTT. Since then, they have been setting couple goals for their fans and followers.

In the interview with Zoom, Tejasswi Prakash also reacted to rumours that she seeks permission from Karan Kundrra over certain scenes for her TV shows. “No, I don't do that. 100 percent (problematic). I, as a person, or even in terms of a family-oriented girl do things keeping everything in mind. Keeping my personal life and family in mind and how they are going to react to what I do. It comes down to it being your call,” said the actress. She added: “Now, I can't regret the decision I have taken because I have kept things in mind. But at the same time, I know for a fact that's not how it should be. You should take calls on what, how you want them. I also want to correct the statement that it was never like I had to ask for permission. It was my choice. But I will be lying if I say that I have not taken decisions keeping him (Karan Kundrra) and my family in mind."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have also worked together on a couple of music videos and commercials.