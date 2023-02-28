Tejasswi Prakash Woke Up And Chose To Channel Her Inner Singer

Tejasswi Prakash in a still from the video. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

How do you like to spend your day off? Sleep or binge-watch, maybe. Sounds relatable? Well, we don't know about you but Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash prefers a “jam session”. The actress has announced it on Instagram. In the video, which is from her “morning jam session”, Tejasswi sings Karma from Rishab Shetty's hit film Kantara. Fans have praised Tejasswi's singing skills in the comments section. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “The stone of karma is a man who stumbles...The finger wound will not disappear...God will not wait...The darkness was filled with a lamp...Is it a flame that burns the city?” In the caption, she wrote, “off days,” “morning jam session,” “bad hair day.”

Karma was sung by Venkatesh D C. The lyrics were written by Trilok Trivikrama. Now, look at Tejasswi Prakash's video:

For those who are willing to listen to the original song - Karma - we have it ready for you.





Tejasswi Prakash recently won the best actress television award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award for Naagin 6.Expressing her gratitude, the actress said, “To the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you.” Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He wrote, “So proud” along with fire emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash was roped in for the role of naagin when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Producer Ekta Kapoor recently opened up about how she decided to cast Tejasswi for the sixth season of the hit franchise Naagin. Along with a video featuring Tejasswi's character, Ekta Kapoor said, “Lots of love for this Naginaa. Found her in the Bigg Boss house and in the throes of coronavirus and high fever and cough forced Colors and Manisha that I wanted to cast her. “Hopefully going to Bigg Boss for an exciting film announcement, let's see who we find there this time.”

Tejasswi Prakash is also known for her role in the daily soap Swaragini.