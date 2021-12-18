Pic: Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar's Get-Together With 'Special People'

Shabana Azmi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: azmishabana18)

It's time for us to get starstruck. Yes, you heard it right. Thanks to Shabana Azmi for brightening up our day with a photo of a stellar get-together. Wondering what we are talking about? Shabana's latest Instagram post shows her in the company of some of the most significant minds in the Indian art and film industry. The photo featured Shabana's husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. We also see filmmaker Aparna Sen and actress Tanvi Azmi in the frame. The gathering left Shabana in awe. She captioned the post, "Such special people all." Actress Aditi Dev Sharma commented, "How wonderful."

Here's Shabana Azmi's post:

This December is full of events for Shabana Azmi. She and Javed Akhtar completed 37 years of marriage this month and the love that they share is as rich as it has always been. The actress shared an old black-and-white snapshot of themselves. The candid smiles melted our hearts. She wrote, "37 years together...The total has been more than the sum of its parts. Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak (Happy anniversary to both of us)."

These days, Shabana Azmi has been busy in the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing a glimpse from the sets, the actress posted a photo with co-star, veteran actor Dharmendra and choreographer Farah Khan. In the photo, Shabana is seen in a pink saree. She captioned the image, "With the effervescent Farah Khan Kunder and the poetic Dharmendra it's been a good ride."

Shabana Azmi has been socialising with her friends this season. And we are feeling all the warmth from her get-togethers. She recently met Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. Shabana, who has worked with Anil in a few films, wrote, "With my dear ones Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. Bahut saara pyar (lots of love)."

Shabana Azmi was last seen in in Kaali Khuhi and Sheer Qorma. She'll be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and What's Love Got to Do With It?