Pics: Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Party Attended By Madhavan, Chunky Panday, Bhavana And Others

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata pose with Chunky and Bhavana Panday

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata invited their close friends to the actor's birthday party which was hosted last night at their Mumbai home. Sanjay Dutt turned 59 on Sunday. R Madhavan, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Amrita Arora, Tanishaa Mukerji were the celebs present at the party, along with Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Gehlani. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata were twinning in black. The actor wore a pathani suit set while Maanyata opted for a simple black dress. Sanjay Dutt also came out to greet the paparazzi and posed with the guests for the cameras. Inside Sanjay Dutt's midnight birthday party celebrations.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata at the party

Madhavan smiled for the cameras before leaving

Paresh Gehlani at the party

"Happy, happy birthday and wish you an extraordinary year ahead brother. May this year be the best one yet," Madhavan wrote while sharing a picture with Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Gehlani.

Happy happy birthday @duttsanjay A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jul 28, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Maanyata shared this picture to wish Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "You are my companion, comforter and friend, I am so blessed to have and to hold you as my husband forever. Happy birthday, love."

Before getting in the party mood, Maanyata shared her look for the evening.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala posted this for her dad.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the recently-released Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in which he co-starred with Chitrangada Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill. A biopic on him was made by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and Paresh Gehlani's role was played by Vicky Kaushal. Sanjay Dutt is currently filming Prasthanam. The multi-starrer Kalank, Torbaaz and Total Dhamaal are his upcoming films.