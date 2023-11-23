Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Ripa, Kal Penn At A Thanksgiving Party

Image instagrammed by Anjula . (Courtesy: Anjula Acharia)

Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia hosted a thanksgiving party for the actor in New York. Besides Priyanka Chopra, the party was attended by actor Kal Penn, American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhury, singer Jay Sean and Anjula Acharia. Anjula Acharia shared inside pictures from the party. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra and the other guests can be seen smiling for the camera. Anjula shared another picture with Priyanka only. She wrote in the caption, "We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family." Kelly Ripa wrote in the comments section, "Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra." Jay Sean wrote, "Such a lovely night! Thankyou @anjula_acharia @furhan_ahmad." The pictures were shared by Priyanka's fan page as well. Take a look:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra hosted her annual Diwali party with husband Nick Jonas. A page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures of the couple exiting the party. Priyanka Chopra opted for a red velvet blouse, teaming it up with a white sheer lehenga. She wore matching flowers in her hair. Priyanka completed her look with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas was dressed in his traditional best. He wore a floral jacket over his white kurta. In the pictures, Priyanka and Nick can be seen holding hands. In one picture, Priyanka can be seen saying something to Nick while his eyes are fixed on camera. Nick-Priyanka were joined by Nick's brother Joe Jonas. He wore a blue kurta on this occasion. Take a look:

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough also joined at Priyanka's Diwali celebrations. Preity can be seen dressed in a red salwar suit while Gene can be seen wearing black. Take a look at the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She came to India in October to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.