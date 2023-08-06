Pics: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday And Other Celebs At Amritpal Singh Bindra's Birthday Bash

Kiara-Sidharth, Ananya and others at Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday party.

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai on Saturday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry came down to attend the birthday bash of film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Husband-wife duo Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured inside their car, arriving at the party. For the party, Kiara slipped into a green floral ensemble while her husband complemented her in a white shirt. Notably, Kiara-Sidharth were not the only couple at the party. Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also spotted arriving at the part separately. Ananya looked lovely in an orange top while Aditya kept it casual in a t-shirt.

Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

Besides the above, director Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also visited the party. Other attendees to the party were Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor with her mom Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan.

See some more pictures:

Agastya Nanda, who is gearing up for his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, was seen with his friend as he arrived at the party dressed in casuals.

Take a look at his OOTN:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently returned from their vacation, which they took on the pretext of celebrating Kiara's 31st birthday.

Earlier this week on her birthday, Kiara Advani shared a video with husband Sidharth Malhotra from their holiday and she wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee. Blessed, grateful for every day and all the love." Reposting the video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She recently starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.