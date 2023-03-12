Pics: Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Son Kiaan's Birthday With Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sunjay Kapur pictured in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor has turned 13-year-old today. And on this special occasion, Karisma and her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur came together to celebrate their son's birthday. Sunjay arrived with his wife Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias Kapur. Karisma looked beautiful in a black and white ensemble, while birthday boy Kiaan opted for a casual outfit. On the other hand, Sunjay opted for a blue co-ord set, while his wife Priya wore a grey t-shirt, black pants and layered the look with a black shirt. Karisma happily waved at the shutterbugs stationed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, Karisma Kapoor shared happy pictures of her with her son Kiaan from his birthday bash. Along with the post, she wrote a sweet note that read, "When ur boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him #youcantstopme #mamalove." Soon after Karisma shared the post, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look at Karisma's birthday post below:

Karisma Kapoor got married to Sunjay Kapoor, a Delhi-based businessman, in 2003. They welcomed their daughter Samaira on March 11, 2005, and son on March 12, 2010. However, in 2016 the couple parted ways.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her daughter Samaira's 18th birthday like this:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor is busy shooting for her next web series Brown, which is based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book City of Death. She also has a film, Murder Mubarak.