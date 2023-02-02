Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty At Yash-Roohi Johar's Birthday Party

Shilpa and kids, Shahid-Mira, Kareena and Taimur at the party.

Ahead of his kids Yash and Roohi's 6th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party for them in Mumbai on Wednesday. The party was attended by Karan Johar's close industry friends. Kareena Kapoor was pictured with son Taimur at the bash. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput also attended the party. The couple are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. KJo's close friend Rani Mukerji was also pictured at the party. Shilpa Shetty was at the party with son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Ayan Mukerji and Manish Malhotra also attended the party. Soha Ali Khan was clicked with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which was inspired by his experiences as a single parent.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Selfiee, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.